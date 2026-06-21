Kape topples Horiguchi for fourth straight knockout

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It's taken a bit longer than expected, but Manel Kape has seemingly established himself as the No. 1 flyweight contender in the UFC.

Kape (24-7) picked up his fourth knockout in a row on Saturday, in a third-round finish of Japan's Kyoji Horiguchi (36-7) at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. The knockout came at the 2:42 mark. Kape wobbled Horiguchi with a right hand, and followed with an uppercut moments later, as Horiguchi tried to recover on all fours. Horiguchi protested the stoppage to referee Herb Dean, but he did appear to momentarily go limp from the second shot.

With the victory, Kape avenged a submission loss to Horiguchi from 2017, when they met in a bantamweight contest in the Japanese promotion RIZIN.

"Horiguchi is an amazing fighter, the best fighter I've ever fought in my life," Kape said. "What I've become is because of him. In 2017, I wanted to be like him. If I'm here in this position, it's because of Kyoji."

The position Kape referred to is likely the UFC's No. 1 flyweight contender. The victory improved his UFC record to 8-2. He made his promotional debut under high expectations in 2021, but lost his first two appearances and has been plagued at times by canceled bouts and one recent weight miss.

When the 32-year-old veteran is on, however, he's one of the most dangerous figures at 125 pounds. Horiguchi, who trains at American Top Team in Florida, looked good in the opening two rounds and even stunned Kape in the second round. The entire fight turned on one right hand from Kape in the center of the Octagon, though. For Horiguchi, it was his fourth loss by knockout.

"I never give up," Kape said. "I know adversity. I knew he was going to catch me at some point. I've felt his hands before. One thing about me, if I touch you one time, believe me, you're going to be dead."

The only thing that would prevent Kape from getting the next shot at 24-year-old champion Joshua Van's title would be a rematch between Van and former champion Alexandre Pantoja. Van took the belt from Pantoja in December, when Pantoja suffered a dislocated elbow during an awkward fall after Van caught one a kick attempt. Van and Pantoja have both expressed interest in a rematch.