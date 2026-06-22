Retired Dustin Poirier arrested; allegedly drunk in public

Retired UFC star Dustin Poirier was arrested for alleged public drunkenness Sunday in Georgia.

Poirier, 37, was arrested and released on bond, according to Clayton County court records. Details on the arrest were not immediately available. The news was first reported by TMZ.

"Love you all," Poirier wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I'm working on myself."

Poirier, who retired from MMA last July and later revealed he was on the road to sobriety, said in one post in November, "Been soul searching, I'm making some changes. Blessings on the journey."

Fighting out of Lafayette, Louisiana, Poirier was one of the most beloved figures in MMA over the last decade, competing in memorable bouts against Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Khabib Nurmagomedov amongst others.

He currently makes regular appearances as an analyst for UFC on Paramount+.