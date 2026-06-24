UFC's Ian Machado Garry partners with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn

Open Extended Reactions

UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry has partnered with British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn two months ahead of his first UFC championship bout.

Garry, 28, of Ireland, announced the signing Wednesday via social media.

He joins undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall as the second high-profile UFC athlete to work with Hearn, who has publicly traded shots with UFC and Zuffa Boxing CEO Dana White.

Garry (17-1) said he has maintained his longtime management at Vayner Sports in addition to Matchroom Talent Agency.

"Congratulations @matchroomtalentagency you've signed THE FUTURE," Garry wrote on Instagram. "I'm excited to announce Team Future just Got Bigger. Alongside @vaynersports I'll be joining The Matchroom Talent Agency -- who will now work across my commercial interests."

Garry is scheduled to challenge UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 330 on Aug. 15 in Philadelphia.

The growing friction between Hearn and White is linked to a variety of issues, including Zuffa Boxing's signing of British boxer Conor Benn earlier this year, Hearn's thoughts on the fairness (or lack thereof) of Aspinall's UFC contract and White's potential involvement in a looming boxing match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.