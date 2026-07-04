Holloway predicts UFC 329 win vs. McGregor, trilogy at Allegiant

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LAS VEGAS -- Max Holloway is already prepared to offer Conor McGregor a rematch of their welterweight clash at UFC 329 next weekend -- and he wants it to take place inside an NFL stadium.

Holloway (27-9) is set to face McGregor (22-6) at UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. It will mark McGregor's first appearance since he suffered a broken leg in a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. The Irish superstar has said he has two fights left on his UFC contract, and the promotion has already discussed his next fight taking place in April 2027. McGregor has expressed a desire to fight again sooner than April, and Holloway believes he has a solution.

"He was talking about some contract stuff, how he doesn't want to wait a year [to fight again]," Holloway said. "I told him, 'Don't need to worry, bro. I got you.' I go out there and get my hand raised in some crazy fashion, poke the bear a little bit more [with McGregor], poke [UFC CEO] Dana White, and we do Allegiant Stadium in December."

The UFC and its parent company, TKO, have a deal with T-Mobile Arena to host four events per year in Las Vegas. Holloway also acknowledged White's reluctance to host stadium events as a potential hurdle. However, the UFC just promoted an outdoor event -- another reluctance of White -- at the White House last month. White also was involved in the promotion of a boxing super fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford last September at Allegiant Stadium.

Holloway, who is coming off a lopsided loss to Charles Oliveira in a BMF title fight in March, said he wasn't expecting to draw McGregor as his next opponent, but now believes there is a path to fight him twice before the end of the year.

"That's when things happen, when it's least expected," Holloway said. "After beating Dustin Poirier [in July 2025], I was like, 'Bro, for sure, something like this should happen with him coming back, right?' Nope. I got Charles. And after that fight happened, I was like, 'Well, I've got to work my ass back to the title shot,' and then this happens."

McGregor is 1-3 in four UFC appearances since his lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. Holloway is 2-2 in his last four, with wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.