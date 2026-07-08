Eduard Folayang seeks to rekindle magic that shaped Philippine MMA

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Eduard Folayang is celebrated as the face of Philippine MMA, the sport's equivalent of Manny Pacquiao in the country. ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang knows exactly what people see when they look at him today.

Some see a 42-year-old veteran whose best years have already passed. Others point to a record that shows only two victories in his past 10 appearances since 2019. For many, the conversations have shifted from championship aspirations to retirement timelines.

Folayang hears every word, but he simply refuses to let those voices write the final chapter of a career that helped shape Philippine mixed martial arts.

On Friday, the Filipino legend fights Japan's Shozo Isojima in a three-round lightweight bout on the ONE Championship's The Inner Circle 21 card at Lumpinee Stadium.

The assignment appears straightforward on paper. A respected veteran takes on a younger opponent eager to announce his arrival. The story, however, reaches far beyond age, rankings, or records. This is a meeting between the past and the future of the sport.

Long before Filipino fighters regularly competed for world titles on the ONE stage, Folayang stood as the face of an emerging movement during the 2000s.

Every spinning kick, every flying knee, and every signature overhand punch introduced new fans to a discipline that was still fighting for recognition across the country.

He did more than collect victories, for his journey made that connection even stronger while giving Philippine MMA an identity.

Eduard Folayang is known for his all-action fighting style. ONE Championship

Growing up in Baguio City, Folayang understood hardship long before he understood success. He was one of nine children in a family struggling to survive. Five of his siblings died from illnesses because proper medical care remained beyond their reach.

His father worked as a laborer while farming whenever opportunities arose, whereas his mother supported the household through work at a laundromat. Neither parent learned to read or write, yet both insisted their children pursue an education that could change the course of their lives.

Martial arts became Folayang's opportunity to honor that sacrifice. A scholarship in the Chinese full-contact sport of wushu sanda opened the door to college, eventually leading him to become a licensed teacher.

At the same time, the decorated national team standout discovered another calling inside the cage, where his dynamic striking and relentless fighting spirit quickly made him one of the country's most recognizable athletes.

Everything culminated in November 2016. Folayang dethroned Shinya Aoki, from Japan, with a third-round technical knockout to capture the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship, delivering one of the defining moments in Philippine combat sports history.

Two years later, he reclaimed the title with a dominant five-round performance against Singaporean fighter Amir Khan, proving his first championship reign was no coincidence.

Those nights transformed him from a champion into a national sporting icon. Time, however, has never shown favoritism to even the greatest competitors.

Since 2019, the victories have become increasingly difficult to secure. His latest success came in September 2023, when he knocked out Khan with a left hook in the third round of their rematch.

The resurgence lasted only until March 2025, when Aoki submitted him with an armbar just 53 seconds into their fourth encounter.

The defeats have encouraged many to wonder whether the man once known as "Landslide" still possesses the brilliance that captivated a nation.

Folayang believes there is only one place to answer that question.

"I see all this as a big challenge," Folayang said ahead of The Inner Circle 21.

"Of course, some people are pointing out my age. But for me, I look at this fight as a good test to decide which direction I'm going to go. If I'm leaving fighting, or if I can still pull something out of the potential that remains in me."

The challenge awaiting him could hardly be more symbolic.

Isojima, 28, represents the generation that grew up watching athletes such as Folayang blaze the trail.

The Japanese bruiser owns a 6-2 record and has gone 1-2 under the ONE banner after beginning his professional run undefeated. A victory over the Filipino legend will instantly become the biggest accomplishment of his career.

Folayang welcomes that reality.

Before transitioning to MMA, Eduard Folayang was a decorated athlete in wushu sanda. ONE Championship

"To be honest, this fight could be my transition match," he said.

"If my performance is not good, I think that's already a sign for me to transition to another stage. But if I perform and still feel I'm there, I think that's also a good sign for me to not leave yet."

His perspective reveals neither denial nor desperation.

Instead, it reflects the patience of a competitor who has already accomplished everything he once dreamed of, yet remains determined to leave the sport only when the decision feels completely his own.

"The thing is, when I retire, I want it because I feel fulfilled already," he said.

"There are a lot of fighters who we see retire at the peak of their careers, and then eventually they fight again. I want to avoid that dilemma.

Friday's encounter is not simply another appearance on a ONE card. It is another opportunity for the athlete who carried Philippine MMA through its formative years to remind everyone why his name became inseparable from the sport itself.

Because while records fade and careers end, very few fighters ever become bigger than the game they helped build.

Folayang already has. Now, he wants to prove the fire that made him "The Face of Philippine MMA" still burns brightly.