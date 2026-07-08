Conor McGregor says he's UFC's greatest featherweight of all time

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LAS VEGAS -- Conor McGregor will officially compete as a welterweight in his return to the Octagon at UFC 329 on Saturday, but he believes the result will add to his featherweight legacy.

In his first appearance since July 2021, McGregor (22-6) will face Max Holloway (27-9) in a non-title headliner. McGregor rose to fame between 2013 and 2015 as a featherweight, culminating in a 13-second championship knockout of MMA legend José Aldo. McGregor never fought at 145 pounds after that victory, but he believes he should still receive credit as the greatest featherweight of all time.

Holloway is considered one of the all-time greats at featherweight. He defeated Aldo twice in 2017 and defended the UFC title four times. McGregor says this performance against Holloway will speak to his historic greatness at featherweight, even though it's taking place at a different weight.

"I have many things I have taken into this camp that have been fuel to my fire," McGregor told ESPN. "One, the greatest featherweight of all time. This ranking system of the greatest featherweights; I've beaten these men, but I'm not on the list. How have I beaten these men easily and handedly, and been kept from the list?

"That's why I love Max as an opponent. He has fought so many people. He has a very impressive body of work in the Octagon. He's a future Hall of Famer. Now, I get to showcase my level."

McGregor, 37, already holds a three-round decision victory over Holloway from 2013. That fight took place in the early stages of their respective careers, as it was only McGregor's second fight in the UFC and Holloway was only 21 years old. Despite the loss, Holloway went on to establish himself as one of the best ever at featherweight, along with Alexander Volkanovski and Aldo.

Although McGregor never defended his 145-pound title like those other three, due to bigger opportunities outside of the weight class, he believes his skill level should clearly elevate him to the top.

"That's a fair shout," McGregor said about the lack of title defenses. "I understand the 'whys' of it, but you cannot get caught in all of that. What is the skill? Who is the greatest? Who is the best? It's me. And I will have the results to show it. I am the greatest featherweight since Bruce Lee, and on Saturday I will show it."