UFC 329 live results and analysis: McGregor vs. Holloway 2

Open Extended Reactions

Almost five years after his last appearance inside the Octagon, Conor McGregor will make his highly anticipated return against fellow MMA fan favorite Max Holloway in the main event at UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor, who was forced into a layoff due to an injury suffered in his last fight, looks to get his first victory since a first-round TKO against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in January 2020. Meanwhile, his opponent, Holloway, enters the bout in great form. Despite suffering a unanimous decision loss in his last appearance, Holloway, the former BMF titleholder, has been much more active than McGregor and has won three of his past five fights.

In the co-main event, lightweight contenders Paddy Pimblett and Benoît Saint Denis will square off in hopes of jumping to the front of the line for a title shot against newly crowned champion Justin Gaethje. Saint Denis enters the fight on a four-bout winning streak, with finishes over each opponent (two knockouts, two submissions). Pimblett looks to get back in the win column after having a seven-fight UFC win streak ended by Gaethje in his last Octagon appearance.

ESPN MMA contributors Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale and Jeff Wagenheim break down all the action from UFC 329.