Eight indicted in thwarted attack on UFC's White House event

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Eight men were indicted on murder and terrorism conspiracy charges Thursday for their alleged roles in a thwarted drone and sniper attack on the UFC Freedom 250 event staged at the White House in June.

The indictment, returned in Ohio, charges all eight in two separate conspiracies, one to provide material support to terrorists and a second to commit murder on federal government territory and to murder a federal government official.

It remains unclear from the court records how close the would-be attackers could have come to carrying out the plan had it not been thwarted.

According to the new indictment, the plot began in May, when the group began amassing money, firearms, ammunition, body armor, explosives, drones, medical equipment, communications equipment and other items.

It was on June 10 that law enforcement officials learned about a possible threat to the UFC's White House event, four days before the mixed martial arts extravaganza was scheduled to take place.

The Justice Department announced federal charges against seven people last month from across the country, including from Ohio, Missouri, Washington, Nebraska and California. Officials said the group members harbored fringe conspiracy theories and hoped the attack would destabilize the government.

Law enforcement officials learned about an alleged plot to attack UFC Freedom 250 on June 10, four days before the event took place at the White House. Bonnie Cash/Pool/EPA/Shutterstock

One of the defendants told investigators that they planned to fly explosive-laden drones into the event and then shoot panicked crowd members as they fled, according to a federal affidavit.

Tycen C. Proper, 19, of Danville, Ohio, and four others were arrested and charged in Missouri, Nebraska and California the weekend of UFC Freedom 250. Two more defendants were charged and arrested by the FBI about a week later in Washington and Missouri. The Justice Department said the eighth man was charged this week.

He is Chandler D. Scaggs, 21, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, who was taken into custody in that state. Scaggs was allegedly assigned to be one of the snipers in the plotted attack, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit said Scaggs was apparently to be picked up by Proper and taken to Washington but lost contact with him after Proper was arrested, the same as the others. Scaggs allegedly signaled to the group that he was still willing to participate in the attack and arranged to travel to the event with another co-conspirator.

Conspiring to provide material support to terrorists is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and conspiring to commit murder carries a penalty of up to life in prison.

Federal prosecutors allege that the group planned to murder President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other federal officials in attendance at the event. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, trillionaire businessman Elon Musk and "other high-value targets" who had been expected to attend also were alleged to be targeted by the group.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.