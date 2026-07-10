Ex-UFC champ Adesanya leaving City Kickboxing amid 4-fight skid

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Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya announced Thursday that he was leaving longtime head coach Eugene Bareman and City Kickboxing.

The change, which Adesanya announced on his YouTube channel, comes amid a career-worst four-fight losing streak. He most recently suffered a knockout loss to Joe Pyfer in March.

"I spoke to Eugene face-to-face and told him I'm not coming back to CKB," Adesanya said. "This was something a long time coming behind the scenes. We have an understanding. I won't lie, it sucks. ... Grief comes in waves for me, and most people who have grieved before. I've had great days, but I've also had these days where I'm like, 'F---.'

"It's bittersweet, but it's the right thing for me, especially where I'm at in my career. It's exactly what I needed. Insanity is doing the same s--- over and expecting a different result."

Adesanya, 36, thanked multiple members of the New Zealand-based City Kickboxing gym by name. He did not elaborate on his future training plans and does not have a fight scheduled.

Adesanya (24-6) and Bareman were considered one of the closest, most successful fighter-trainer combinations in the sport for several years. They rose to the top of the sport in 2019, when Adesanya claimed the UFC's middleweight title. He went on to defend the belt six times before losing to Alex Pereira in 2022. He briefly recaptured the belt in 2023, before surrendering it again to Sean Strickland.

"CKB made me into the fighter that I am today," Adesanya said. "They've trained a lot of great fighters -- greats even better than myself. I was one of the main pillars who put CKB on the map on the world stage, to take it to the next level where people all over the world want to come train at CKB. I'm proud of that."