Joshua Pacio silences doubters with emphatic ONE Championship title defense

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Joshua Pacio answered every question about his future the only way he knows how: By winning.

Just eight months after flyweight ruler Yuya Wakamatsu handed him the first knockout loss of his career, Pacio stormed back with one of the finest performances of his illustrious run, choking out Russian rival Mansur Malachiev to retain the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

The statement victory came in the main event of ONE Championship's The Inner Circle 21 card at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

Pacio did more than defend his coveted crown. He reminded the mixed martial arts world why it has never paid to count him out.

"The Passion" entered the bout carrying more questions than momentum, after his bid to accomplish two-division glory in November 2025 ended when Wakamatsu knocked him out in their flyweight world title clash.

Standing across from him was a dangerous challenger: Malachiev had pieced together three straight victories since their razor-close meeting nearly three years ago, and believed he had finally solved the Filipino.

Determined to leave no room for debate, the Lions Nation MMA co-founder had no intention of revisiting the scorecards.

Their first encounter went the full three rounds and left fans divided over the verdict. This time, with the ONE strawweight MMA title at stake over five rounds, Pacio sought a far more convincing finish.

Malachiev, however, nearly authored one himself.

The Dagestani immediately imposed the wrestling that had fueled his recent surge. He secured an early takedown, established top control, and quickly threatened Pacio with a tight rear-naked choke that put the defending titleholder in serious danger.

For a brief moment, Pacio found himself trapped in the challenger's world. Instead of panicking, the Filipino relied on the work his team had put in throughout training camp.

"We prepared hard for this," Pacio said in his post-fight interview. "My striking coach and my grappling coach mixed everything together because this is mixed martial arts. We knew he would go to his bread and butter, and that is the takedown."

The hours of preparation soon paid off.

Pacio patiently defended the submission until Malachiev's grip loosened. He reversed the position, unloaded a series of elbows and short punches, and kept the action on the canvas instead of allowing the Russian to scramble back to his feet.

Moments later, Pacio took Malachiev's back and attacked with a rear-naked choke of his own. The Russian initially peeled away the Filipino's arm, but the reigning king calmly adjusted his grip and cinched the hold even tighter.

With nowhere left to escape in the middle of the ring, Malachiev lost consciousness, forcing referee Mohammad Sulaiman to wave off the contest at the 4:23 mark of the opening round.

Only after the victory did Pacio reveal how close he had come to seeing his reign come to an abrupt end.

"Man, I nearly got submitted by a rear-naked choke," he said. "It's all about perseverance. I came back and got the rear-naked choke to win."

The dramatic turnaround perfectly reflected the mindset that has defined Pacio throughout his career.

"That's why I'm here," he said. "It's never easy."

The triumph marked Pacio's second successful defense of the ONE strawweight MMA world championship in his third reign. It also earned him a $US50,000 performance bonus, improved his record to 24-5, and produced the 10th submission victory of his professional career.

Malachiev, meanwhile, slipped to 14-2, with both defeats coming at the hands of the Filipino superstar.

Asked what comes next, Pacio sounded every bit like a king comfortable on his throne.

"I'm at the top of the food chain," he said. "I'm the champion. Whoever ONE Championship gives me, I will face them. But I'm studying the top five in this division every day. I'm looking at their strengths and weaknesses, so I'm ready."