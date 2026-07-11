As Joshua Pacio rises, Eduard Folayang reaches a crossroads

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As Joshua Pacio celebrated another defining moment in his championship reign, Eduard Folayang found himself staring at the question he admitted he had been trying to answer all along.

Minutes before Pacio rallied to retain the ONE strawweight MMA world championship against Mansur Malachiev inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Folayang suffered a heartbreaking first-round technical knockout loss to Shozo Isojima in the lightweight co-main event of ONE Championship's The Inner Circle 21 card.

The contrast could not have been more striking.

While Pacio carried Philippine mixed martial arts into its present, Folayang -- one of the pioneers responsible for putting the country on the global MMA map -- was left confronting the reality that every aging fighter eventually faces.

Even before stepping inside the ring, the Baguio City native acknowledged this bout meant more than another entry on his ledger.

At 42 years old, the Lions Nation MMA co-founder knew time was no longer working in his favor.

"I look at this fight as a good test to decide which direction I'm going to go," Folayang said before the contest.

"If I'm leaving fighting, or if I can still pull something out of the potential that remains in me."

For a brief stretch, it appeared that the answer would be another memorable victory.

Folayang looked every bit like the explosive striker who once ruled the promotion's lightweight division. Moments after the opening bell, the Filipino icon connected with a powerful right hand that sent Isojima crashing to the canvas.

With the Japanese scrambling to recover, Folayang immediately pressed the attack, looking to finish the fight before his opponent could fully regain his bearings.

Instead, the momentum shifted in an instant. Isojima weathered the early barrage before landing a perfectly timed left hook that caught Folayang flush on the chin.

The punch dropped the Filipino veteran and allowed Isojima to briefly threaten with a rear-naked choke during the ensuing scramble.

Folayang managed to escape and work his way back to his feet, but the complexion of the encounter had completely changed.

Folayang continued to fire back, but his offense no longer carried the precision that had produced the opening knockdown. Isojima sensed the opportunity and steadily increased the pressure, overwhelming the former world champion with a barrage of strikes before sending him to the canvas for a second time.

Seeing Folayang unable to intelligently defend himself, referee Mohammad Sulaiman stopped the contest at the 4:29 mark of the opening round.

The victory allowed Isojima to halt a two-fight losing skid and improve to 7-2. For Folayang, the setback dropped his record to 23-15. It was his second consecutive defeat and his ninth loss in his past 11 appearances dating back to 2019.

Considering Folayang's stature in the sport, and the significance of Isojima's victory, a post-fight interview seemed inevitable, but it never came.

Instead, the broadcast faded to black before immediately transitioning into promotional teasers for ONE's upcoming events.

Soon after, Pacio made his walk to the squared circle for the night's main event. Usually one of the promotion's most cheerful personalities, the reigning strawweight king entered the arena carrying the weight of seeing his "Kuya Eduard" fall only moments earlier.

"The Passion" eventually produced another signature come-from-behind performance to defeat Malachiev and successfully defend his crown, but the emotions surrounding his teammate's defeat never completely disappeared.

It perfectly captured where Philippine MMA stands today.

Pacio now carries the torch for the country's current generation, and Folayang belongs to the generation that built the foundation beneath it.

Before the fight, Folayang's retirement was already part of the conversation. Not because Folayang was looking for an exit, but because he wanted to know when it would truly feel right.

"The thing is, when I retire, I want it because I feel fulfilled already," he said.

The defeat in Bangkok hardly looked like fulfillment. Instead, it felt like the moment that finally forced the difficult conversation.

The sport of MMA has never been kind to its legends. Many athletes envision ending their careers on their own terms, still performing near their peak and walking away with one final championship moment.

More often than not, the sport writes a far harsher ending. The same violence that creates unforgettable triumphs also produces heartbreaking farewells. If Friday proves to be Folayang's final appearance, it will be remembered as another painful reminder of that reality.

However, it should never define his legacy. Long before world titles became commonplace for Filipino fighters, Folayang was carrying the country's hopes on his shoulders.

In his prime, every spinning kick, every flying knee, and every signature overhand punch introduced countless Filipinos to a sport that was still fighting for recognition. His accomplishments inspired an entire generation of athletes who would eventually follow him onto the international stage.

Whether Folayang decides that The Inner Circle 21 was his final walk, or chooses to answer the challenge one more time, is a decision only he can make.

Still, the call he spoke about before facing Isojima has never been louder. And regardless of what comes next, one truth remains unchanged.

The setback may mark the end of his road as an active competitor, but it can never erase what he has already become.

Eduard Folayang will always be "The Face of Philippine MMA."