Steveson dominates Ellison, earns first-round TKO in UFC debut

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LAS VEGAS -- Gable Steveson seemed determined to make a statement in his highly anticipated UFC debut on Saturday, and that statement came midway through the opening round.

Steveson (4-0), a U.S. Olympic gold medalist wrestler, finished Elisha Ellison (5-3) via TKO at the 2:31 mark of their heavyweight contest at UFC 329 inside T-Mobile Arena. He went into the bout as one of the biggest betting favorites in UFC history, and it showed once the action began. He hurt Ellison multiple times on the feet and didn't require a single takedown to record his first UFC victory.

"Time will tell," Steveson, 26, said of his future ceiling in MMA. "I'm a great athlete, a great person. I go out and do special things, as you can see. Time will tell that story."

It's very early in Steveson's career, of course, but he has all the makings of a future heavyweight champion. He is one of the most decorated wrestlers in U.S. history, with two NCAA Division I titles in addition to his 2020 gold medal.

Steveson trains alongside Jon Jones, who is widely considered the greatest fighter of all time. He hails from the JacksonWink MMA Academy and has the same coaches -- Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson -- who helped steer Jones' career.

Steveson looked confident walking out to his first UFC fight. He peppered Ellison with front kicks throughout the opening round, outlanding him 41-14 in total strikes, according to UFC Stats. At one point, Ellison complained of a low blow and was granted a short reprieve from the action, but Steveson jumped right back on him when the fight resumed. Steveson attempted only one takedown along the fence, which Ellison denied.

All four of Steveson's MMA victories have come via first-round knockout.

Ellison, 29, falls to 0-2 in the UFC. Both of his losses have come via first-round TKO.