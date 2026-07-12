Paddy Pimblett produces superstar moment, submits Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 329

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LAS VEGAS -- In mixed martial arts, moments make superstars, and Paddy Pimblett produced a superstar moment at UFC 329.

Pimblett (24-4) submitted Benoit Saint-Denis (17-3) in just 52 seconds on Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena, in the co-main event of a card headlined by Conor McGregor's return. It was Pimblett's first appearance since he suffered his first UFC loss -- a five-round decision to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in January. The finish came when Saint-Denis went unconscious, after refusing to tap to a D'Arce choke.

"I knew he was out," said Pimblett, on the finish. "I had to say [to the referee], 'He's unconscious, lad.' I told everyone all week he was going to shoot in, and I was going to choke his a-- unconscious. And my man was face down eating canvas."

Paddy Pimblett reacts to his win over Benoît Saint Denis at T-Mobile Arena. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The final sequence was actually initiated by Saint-Denis, who went into Saturday on a four-fight win streak. Saint-Denis threw an early left high kick to bring up Pimbett's guard, and then immediately level-changed for a takedown.

Pimblett, of Liverpool, reacted beautifully. He blocked Saint-Denis's kick and sprawled hard on the takedown attempt, before sliding in the choke as Saint-Denis went to his knees. It was a somewhat surprising game plan by Saint-Denis, considering Pimblett has twice as many wins by submission than knockout in his career.

"What a nasty choke he put on him," said UFC CEO Dana White. "It was an incredible performance for as short as it was. He gained so much respect in that last fight [against Gaethje]. My social team was telling me after that loss, he gained like two million followers. He came in tonight and it felt like he was world champ."

Pimblett is notorious for a high energy walkout, but Saturday felt his biggest yet through nine fights in the UFC. The victory opens a multitude of options for Pimblett, including his rival and former lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, a rematch with Gaethje or Max Holloway, who defeated McGregor in the main event on Saturday via first-round TKO when McGregor suffered a knee injury.

"I'll f---ing beat Ilia up, I'll rematch Justin, I'll fight Max," Pimblett said. "I don't give a f---. Give me anyone and I'll punch their head in."