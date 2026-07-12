McGregor injures leg on opening kick vs. Holloway at UFC 329

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LAS VEGAS -- The long-awaited return of Conor McGregor ended with a whimper as the UFC superstar injured his leg in the opening seconds of his fight with Max Holloway and was forced to retire in the first round of their main event bout at UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena.

Holloway was awarded an underwhelming TKO victory after the fight was waved off at 1 minute, 9 seconds.

It was a stunning development after a highly anticipated rematch 13 years after their first meeting, which McGregor won despite tearing his ACL. He wouldn't be so lucky this time around, as he appeared to be injured when he charged toward Holloway and landed awkwardly on his right leg after attempting a jump kick when the fight started. McGregor fell to his back and absorbed some ground and pound from Holloway.

The Irish fighter would make it to his feet but fell to the canvas again moments later, favoring his right leg. He would get to his feet again but was clearly compromised, forcing the referee to call the fight off.

"I had him weak in the knees I guess," Holloway joked after a sudden and stunning finish to the fight. "We have to run it back one more time for the boys. I worked my ass off to get to 170 pounds for this fight and to see it end like this, it sucks."

A disheveled McGregor immediately exited the Octagon, skipping his post-fight Octagon interview to discuss the nature of the injury.

It was an unfortunate conclusion to the return of the UFC's biggest star.

McGregor, 37, had spent over five years away from the Octagon, recovering from a broken leg and fighting off lawsuits instead of opponents after a rapid ascent to becoming an undeniable draw and a massive star.

The first UFC fighter to hold world titles in two divisions simultaneously hadn't been the same force he was on his way to the top. After starting his UFC career 9-1 while claiming world titles at featherweight and lightweight, McGregor saw his career take a dramatic turn after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in 2017. The lucrative payday from his blockbuster with Mayweather saw the Irishman appear less in the Octagon in more in courtrooms. Meanwhile, his MMA career had suffered, going 1-3 with all three of his losses coming by stoppage, once to Khabib Nurmagomedov and twice to Dustin Poirier.

Still, the anticipation for the return of "Mystic Mac" was undeniable. It just took over five years to get there. McGregor came close to a return in 2024 against Michael Chandler, but a toe injury forced him back onto the sidelines for another two years. And now who knows how long we will have to wait to see McGregor back in action.

As for Holloway, after losing to McGregor in 2013 as a 22-year-old, the fighting pride of Hawaii went on an impressive tear through the 145-pound division, winning his next 13 fights and capturing the featherweight title while becoming one of the most beloved fighters in the UFC. Representing Hawaii, Holloway racked up accolades and records as the UFC's leader in total fight time as well as significant strikes and total strikes landed, while also having the longest winning streak and most wins in featherweight history. He also went on to win the symbolic "BMF" championship with a brutal last second knockout of current lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, in 2024.

But this wasn't a featherweight fight. Instead, it was two former featherweight champions meeting at 170 pounds, a weight class that Holloway had never competed in. But the size never became a factor, nor did we get a chance to see what McGregor had left as the fight ended in just 69 seconds.