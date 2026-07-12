'The worst ending': Athletes react to McGregor's UFC 329 injury

The UFC 329 main event was cut short due to injury on Saturday night, as Conor McGregor appeared to suffer a leg injury moments after the fight against Max Holloway began. McGregor threw a jumping kick to start the fight, but appeared to hurt his right leg on the landing. He valiantly tried to continue, but the referee stepped in to call the fight 69 seconds into the fight.
This was McGregor's first fight since suffering he injured his left leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.
The unexpected ending to the headliner prompted reactions from stars across combat sports and former NFL players. Here are the top reactions to the UFC 329 main event.
Conor McGregor leaving the arena immediately after #UFC329 pic.twitter.com/59wJ5j64wr— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2026
His knee is shattered 💔— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 12, 2026
Weirdly I feel bad for Conor.— Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) July 12, 2026
Conor McGregor needs to retire. It's over.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 12, 2026
Conor beat Conor congrats Max— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 12, 2026
That may been the worst ending to anything that ever ended— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 12, 2026
Well... that happened.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 12, 2026
The first strike Conor McGregor throws is a flying kick.
His planting leg gives out on impact.
Fight, over.
MMA remains the most unforgiving sport in the world.
Jokes aside, feel bad for Conor. Not the way the fight should have ended. #UFC329— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 12, 2026
Who's more mad right now? Dana White or Connor fans?! 🤯#ufc329 #connormcgregor #maxholloway #sad #wasteofmoney— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) July 12, 2026
Bro jumped 2 seconds into the fight and blew his knee???? Game speed is different than practice— Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) July 12, 2026
Ain't no way ........— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 12, 2026
Wow that's unfortunate and very disappointing!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 12, 2026
Told you Conor would never fight again!— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 12, 2026
Michael Chandler put a hex on this fight— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 12, 2026