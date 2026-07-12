          'The worst ending': Athletes react to McGregor's UFC 329 injury

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          Conor McGregor suffers knee injury in loss to Max Holloway (0:35)

          • ESPN staffJul 12, 2026, 05:04 AM

          The UFC 329 main event was cut short due to injury on Saturday night, as Conor McGregor appeared to suffer a leg injury moments after the fight against Max Holloway began. McGregor threw a jumping kick to start the fight, but appeared to hurt his right leg on the landing. He valiantly tried to continue, but the referee stepped in to call the fight 69 seconds into the fight.

          This was McGregor's first fight since suffering he injured his left leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

          The unexpected ending to the headliner prompted reactions from stars across combat sports and former NFL players. Here are the top reactions to the UFC 329 main event.