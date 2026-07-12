'The worst ending': Athletes react to McGregor's UFC 329 injury

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The UFC 329 main event was cut short due to injury on Saturday night, as Conor McGregor appeared to suffer a leg injury moments after the fight against Max Holloway began. McGregor threw a jumping kick to start the fight, but appeared to hurt his right leg on the landing. He valiantly tried to continue, but the referee stepped in to call the fight 69 seconds into the fight.

This was McGregor's first fight since suffering he injured his left leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The unexpected ending to the headliner prompted reactions from stars across combat sports and former NFL players. Here are the top reactions to the UFC 329 main event.

Conor McGregor suffered an injury within the first minute of his return fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329. Ian Maule/Getty Images

Conor McGregor leaving the arena immediately after #UFC329 pic.twitter.com/59wJ5j64wr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2026

His knee is shattered 💔 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 12, 2026

Weirdly I feel bad for Conor. — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) July 12, 2026

Conor McGregor needs to retire. It's over. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 12, 2026

Conor beat Conor congrats Max — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 12, 2026

That may been the worst ending to anything that ever ended — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 12, 2026

Well... that happened.



The first strike Conor McGregor throws is a flying kick.



His planting leg gives out on impact.



Fight, over.



MMA remains the most unforgiving sport in the world. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 12, 2026

Jokes aside, feel bad for Conor. Not the way the fight should have ended. #UFC329 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 12, 2026

Bro jumped 2 seconds into the fight and blew his knee???? Game speed is different than practice — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) July 12, 2026

Ain't no way ........ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 12, 2026

Wow that's unfortunate and very disappointing!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 12, 2026

Told you Conor would never fight again! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 12, 2026