UFC 329 fight grades: Why McGregor's injury didn't drag down the card

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Conor McGregor's unfortunate injury in his highly anticipated MMA return against Max Holloway left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. However, the main event's outcome didn't ruin a solid night of fights. UFC 329 featured Paddy Pimblett's jaw-dropping performance against Benoît Saint Denis, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson's stellar UFC debut and an exhilarating rumble between Brandon Royval and Lone'er Kavanagh.

McGregor's leg injury just seconds into the main event will be what everyone talks about following the fight card. But, after some time passes, hopefully people can look back and see that UFC 329 was one of the better fight cards of this year.

After every UFC numbered event, ESPN assesses the quality of each fight and the overall card, giving letter grades based on skill displayed, competitiveness and what was at stake.

Lightweight: Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett got back in the win column with a first-round submission over Benoît Saint Denis in the UFC 329 co-main event. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Result: Pimblett defeats Saint Denis by first-round submission

Grade: A-

After seeing his stock rise in defeat to Justin Gaethje, Pimblett certified himself as one of the UFC's biggest stars with a statement win against Saint Denis. Rather than stand and trade with an exceptional striker, Pimblett put his esteemed grappling to work, cinching in a D'Arce choke variation that left Saint Denis unconscious. It was a masterful display by Pimblett, who reminded the world that his grappling is top-notch. Saint Denis had never been submitted in his pro MMA career before Saturday, when he was put to sleep in just 52 seconds.

Men's flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Lone'er Kavanagh

Result: Royval defeats Kavanagh by third-round submission

Grade: A-

This was a thriller. Royval overcame adversity twice to pull off the comeback submission win. A solid first round was followed by a wildly entertaining Round 2, in which Kavanagh had Royval in trouble after crushing him with a counter right hand. Royval survived the onslaught but found himself on the wrong side of another right hand in Round 3. Again, Royval weathered the storm and eventually brought the fight to the canvas. This time, Kavanagh had to find a way to survive. He escaped a deep arm triangle, but the crafty Royval worked in a rear naked choke that forced Kavanagh to tap. The ebbs and flows of this one were dramatic.

King Green opened the UFC 329 main card with a comeback victory over Terrance McKinney at UFC 329. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Result: Green defeats McKinney by first-round TKO

Grade: A-

You know what to expect when McKinney fights: five minutes or less of violence. And Green is rarely in a boring fight. What looked like a one-sided battering by McKinney turned quickly when he couldn't finish a bloodied Green with a rear naked choke. Green made it to his feet, kicked McKinney in the torso and downed him with a body shot in the closing seconds of Round 1. From there, it was a race to the buzzer as Green frantically punched on McKinney until the fight was stopped with one second left in the round.

Result: Whittaker defeats Krylov by third-round TKO

Grade: B+

Whittaker's light heavyweight debut couldn't have gone better. He dissected and eventually broke Krylov to earn a third-round finish. Whittaker was thought to be too small for the 205-pound division, and a slow start made it appear that the doubters might be right. However, he shook off a little rust and went to work. The combinations from Whittaker found their home in Round 2 and Krylov couldn't shake them off as easily by Round 3. Still, he stayed in the pocket with Whittaker until a right hand caught his jaw. The punch didn't drop Krylov, but he stumbled backward and turned away to retire.

Result: Riley defeats Kamaka by first-round TKO

Grade: B+

Riley put together the most explosive performance of his three-fight UFC tenure, ambushing Kamaka with a right hand that rattled him. Riley followed up with a scintillating fight-ending barrage to get the win. Although Riley's right hand had Kamaka in bad shape, the manner in which he put the fight away was impressive. Riley ransacked Kamaka with punches and knees to earn the stoppage and put the featherweight division on notice.

Gable Steveson, left, earned a knockout win over Elisha Ellison in his UFC debut at UFC 329 on Saturday night. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Result: Steveson defeats Ellison by first-round TKO

Grade: B

Steveson was a massive betting favorite in his UFC debut. Instead of leaning on his Olympic gold medal wrestling background, Steveson gave Ellison a fight with his hands, knees and feet, which is frightening for a shallow heavyweight division. The power and technique of Steveson's striking were impressive as he varied his approach. Ellison was overwhelmed and eventually succumbed to the onslaught, giving Steveson his first of what is expected to be many UFC wins. The performance was entertaining to watch and sent a notice to everyone in the division.

Result: Yañez defeats Garbrandt by second-round TKO

Grade: B

For a second, it looked as if the old Garbrandt was making an appearance at UFC 329. He blitzed Yañez with a barrage of punches seconds into the fight, but Yañez settled down and began landing left and right hands that put Garbrandt on shaky legs before connecting with a fight-ending combination. Garbrandt fell on hard times inside the Octagon after his brief stint as bantamweight champion in 2016, going 4-8 after starting his MMA career 11-0. That doesn't make Yañez's finish of Garbrandt any less impressive, though. This was a sprint that came to a sudden finish. It is worth a watch.

Result: Gandra defeats Reese by first-round TKO

Grade: B

All Gandra needed was one punch to turn the lights out on Reese. The Brazilian loaded up, crouched down and sprang at Reese with a left hook that landed flush. Reese collapsed and Gandra gave chase, landing several more punches. With his fourth consecutive first-round finish, future opponents may now be aware of Gandra's power.

Result: Pinas defeats Almeida by first-round TKO

Grade: B

Almeida went 1-2 against Alex Pereira in kickboxing and had never been stopped in either his MMA or kickboxing career. Pinas erased that in the first round with a straight right hand, which should tell you all you need to know about Pinas' power. The knockout was made all the more impressive when, after Pinas threw the straight right, he held a fist above his opponent's head in a threatening manner, waiting for the referee to stop the fight. Pinas has one loss on his record due to a disqualification for an illegal kick in 2024. Every other fight has ended by knockout or submission in the first or second round.

Result: Bautista defeats Sandhagen by unanimous decision

Grade: B-

Bautista picked up arguably his biggest UFC win to date against Sandhagen. It was competitive and Bautista was close to a finish in Round 3, but it wasn't very dramatic outside of that. Still, a serviceable fight in which Bautista used his toolbox to earn a win over a difficult opponent. It was likely forgotten by the end of the fight card, though.

Wang Cong beat Tracy Cortez at UFC 329 to earn her fourth straight UFC victory. Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

Result: Wang defeats Cortez by unanimous decision

Grade: C+

Wang's kickboxing was the difference-maker against an aggressive Cortez. Cortez attempted to mix in striking with takedowns, but Wang turned her back with calf kicks to the lead leg and fended off takedowns to easily win the striking exchanges. Aside from a point deduction for an illegal knee to a downed Cortez, Wang's performance was spotless. Her kickboxing has never been in question, but if she continues to defend takedowns as she did against Cortez, she'll be a tough out for the women's flyweight division.

Result: Costa defeats Durden by second-round submission

Grade: C+

Costa spent the first round striking, which led to a fine opening round. But once the fight hit the mat, it was a wrap. Costa took advantage of Durden's slip after a failed head kick attempt, securing a rear naked choke for the win. Nothing really to see there outside of that.

Result: Basharat defeats Garza by unanimous decision

Grade: C

Garza sought to make a statement in his UFC debut, but Basharat was too polished a mixed martial artist to be steamrolled. Garza kept his foot on the gas and aggressively pursued the unbeaten Basharat, but his aggression was met with a sharp jab and takedowns. Basharat proved he's worthy of facing a ranked opponent next by remaining poised against Garza. Neither fighter was close to getting finished, but it was an entertaining battle between an eager upstart and a fighter entering his prime.

Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Result: Holloway defeats McGregor by first-round TKO

Grade: Incomplete

What a disappointing way for McGregor's return to end after five years away from fighting. Despite doubt from many fans, McGregor made it to the Octagon. And then got hurt just seconds into the fight when he threw a jumping kick and landed awkwardly on his right leg. He tried to keep fighting but was too compromised to continue. There's no way to give this fight a grade because we saw nothing from either fighter, aside from the walkouts.

UFC 329 grade: B

The incomplete grade for McGregor-Holloway doesn't drag down the overall quality of UFC 329, which had some excellent performances, especially on the main card. For the short term, people may suggest that UFC 329 was underwhelming, but a long view will reveal that this is one of the better fight cards of 2026.