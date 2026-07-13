Conor McGregor to undergo surgery, plans to fight again

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Conor McGregor will undergo surgery following his first-round loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329, and then he will fight again.

McGregor (22-7) appeared to suffer an injury to his right knee in the opening seconds of his welterweight bout against Holloway on Saturday in Las Vegas. McGregor, who was making his first appearance in five years, has not disclosed the exact diagnosis of his injury, but he announced that he intends to undergo surgery and return for the final fight of his UFC contract.

"Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again." McGregor wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Final fight of the contract. Praise God!"

Before UFC 329, McGregor, who turns 38 on Tuesday, expressed a desire to return to regular activity. His contractual situation with the UFC warranted monitoring even before Saturday's result. The former two-weight champion has fought exclusively in the UFC since 2013 and rose to one of the most famous athletes in sports under that partnership.

The UFC has not publicly commented on McGregor's situation, other than CEO Dana White stating he had five ideas for McGregor's next opponent had he defeated Holloway.

McGregor's injury history includes a torn ACL in 2013 -- ironically, during his first clash with Holloway when they both fought at featherweight -- a partially torn ACL ahead of his interim title fight against Chad Mendes in 2015, a broken left leg during his first-round loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021 and a broken toe that forced him to withdraw from a scheduled bout against Michael Chandler in 2024.

In addition to the health setbacks, the Irish star has also dealt with issues outside of the Octagon, including a civil ruling against him in a sexual assault case in 2024. McGregor, who has maintained innocence in that case and was never charged criminally, added on social media that he is refusing to engage in some of his old habits despite the disappointment of his comeback.

"My faith is unconditional and I am thankful to get to prove it!" he wrote. "My lifestyle changes are permanent and not just until. I am thankful to get prove it. I am in Sin City and remain completely devoid of sin. I will not open that door nor crack its seal! I am already back to collecting wins! In Jesus name I pray!"