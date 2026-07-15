How Lito Adiwang built one of Philippine MMA's most exciting careers

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For more than a decade, LLito Adiwang has built a career around explosive moments.

Every walk to the ring carries the promise of fireworks, each opening is an invitation to strike, and every victory reinforces why "Thunder Kid" has become one of the most beloved figures in Philippine mixed martial arts.

This weekend, Adiwang has another opportunity to keep his momentum rolling when he takes on Brazilian newcomer Antonio Cesar in a three-round flyweight duel on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 45 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday.

The matchup came together after Joshua Perreira, the "Flyin Hawaiian", withdrew for an undisclosed reason, paving the way for Cesar to step in on short notice.

For Adiwang, however, the mission remains unchanged. The 33-year-old Baguio City native is determined to continue climbing the ladder toward what many believe could eventually become a shot at ONE Championship gold.

As another chapter awaits, here is a closer look at the numbers that have defined the remarkable journey of one of Philippine MMA's most exciting competitors.

18

Adiwang owns 18 victories in 24 professional bouts since making his debut in February 2012 under Alvin Aguilar's Universal Reality Combat Championship.

Over the years, he has transformed from a promising local standout into one of Philippine MMA's biggest names on the international stage.

A victory over Cesar at ONE Fight Night 45 will give him career win No. 19 and further strengthen his position in the flyweight division.

16

Since arriving in ONE in 2018, Adiwang has competed 16 times under the promotion's banner.

His first three appearances came in the ONE Warrior Series circuit, where he impressed enough to secure a multi-bout deal and graduate to the main roster.

He has won 12 of those appearances and will look to improve that total to 13 when he makes his 17th ONE appearance on Saturday.

23

Few athletes have lived up to a nickname quite like Adiwang.

His fastest finish came in just 23 seconds when "Thunder Kid" overwhelmed Adrian Mattheis, from Indonesia, with a right cross and a barrage of ground strikes at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

The triumph carried significance far beyond the stopwatch. It marked his emotional comeback after an 18-month absence following the devastating ACL injury he suffered during his encounter against fellow Filipino Jeremy Miado, a setback that had threatened the future of his career.

Instead of slowing him down, the performance announced that Adiwang had returned with the same trademark explosiveness that made him a fan favorite.

Lito Adiwang is experiencing a career resurgence in a much higher weight class. ONE Championship

34

If anyone questioned whether Adiwang still possessed his signature firepower, he answered decisively in May.

Facing dangerous Indonesian wrestler Eko Roni Saputra in a 140-pound catchweight clash at ONE Fight Night 43, Adiwang delivered another memorable showing by scoring a standing technical knockout in just 34 seconds.

It became the second-fastest finish of his career, and offered another reminder that he ranked among the division's most dangerous fighters.

2

The decision to move from strawweight to flyweight has paid immediate dividends.

Adiwang enters Saturday's matchup riding a two-fight winning streak, having defeated Mauro Mastromarini, from Argentina, before dismantling Saputra in spectacular fashion.

Victory over Cesar will extend that run to three wins, and move him another step closer to world title contention.

44

Adiwang first unleashed the thunder that would later define his calling card at ONE Warrior Series 4 in February 2019.

Competing in pursuit of a ONE contract, the hard-hitter needed just 44 seconds to stop Alber Correia.

The victory offered an early glimpse of the aggression and finishing instincts that would later make him one of ONE's most popular Filipino athletes.

4

Many associate Adiwang with highlight-reel knockouts, but his arsenal extends well beyond powerful strikes.

He has collected four submission victories, proving he can end contests on the mat with equal efficiency.

His most recent submission finish came at ONE: Fire & Fury in January 2020, when he forced Pongsiri Mitsatit, from Thailand, to surrender with a first-round Kimura lock.

10

Still, it is his devastating punching power that has defined much of Adiwang's career.

Ten of Adiwang's 18 victories have come by way of knockout, accounting for nearly 56% of his wins and cementing his reputation as one of Philippine MMA's most dangerous finishers.

6

There are few venues in combat sports more revered than Lumpinee Stadium.

Adiwang's past six outings have taken place inside the historic Bangkok landmark, which has become ONE's home since partnering with the Royal Thai Army in 2023.

Established in 1956 and managed by the Royal Thai Army, Lumpinee Stadium has long been regarded as one of the most sacred arenas -- standing alongside Rajadamnern Stadium as the pinnacle of Muay Thai.

Once reserved almost exclusively for Muay Thai's greatest names, the venue now also showcases MMA, submission grappling, and kickboxing through ONE's platform.

For Adiwang, the historic venue has become familiar territory. This weekend, it could provide the backdrop for another defining moment.