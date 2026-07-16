How to watch PFL Austin: Eblen vs. Kasanganay on ESPN

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The Professional Fighters League heads to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday for a nine-fight event headlined by the first interim title bout in PFL history.

With current PFL middleweight world champion Costello van Steenis recovering from an injury, former middleweight world titleholder Johnny Eblen (17-1-0) will now face 2023 PFL light heavyweight king Impa Kasanganay (20-6-0) for the interim PFL middleweight world crown. The winner will earn a shot at van Steenis for the undisputed title. The lone defeat of Eblen's career came when he lost the belt to van Steenis last year.

Saturday's main event will be a rematch of Eblen and Kasanganay's February 2024 clash. Eblen won the bout in a split decision. Coverage begins with prelims at 5 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The weigh-in will take place Friday at 7 p.m. ET in the ESPN App.

Main card

Prelims

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.