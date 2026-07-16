McGregor-Holloway 2 peaks at 8.3 million concurrent viewers

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Conor McGregor's UFC return drew big viewership numbers for Paramount+ last weekend.

McGregor (22-7) suffered a first-round loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329 last Saturday in Las Vegas, losing in just 69 seconds after he injured his knee in the opening seconds of the fight.

According to Nielsen metrics released by Paramount on Thursday, the live event drew 15.9 million viewers across the U.S. and Latin America.

That number is slightly less than the 17 million who tuned in for the UFC's card at the White House last month, however McGregor's first appearance since July 2021 peaked at 8.3 million concurrent viewers, compared to 7.9 million for the White House event.

According to Paramount, UFC 329 peaked only behind Super Bowl LVII in terms of highest concurrent viewership for a live event.

McGregor, 38, stated earlier this week he will undergo surgery on his right knee, and he hopes to return for the final fight on his UFC contract.