Lito Adiwang's thunder falls quiet in loss at ONE Fight Night 45

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Lito Adiwang willingly embraced the challenge, but Antonio Cesar made sure he paid the price.

After reviving his mixed martial arts career with back-to-back victories, and looking rejuvenated since moving up in weight, Adiwang saw his momentum grind to a halt when the Brazilian newcomer smothered him over three rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory in their 141-pound catchweight duel at ONE Fight Night 45 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat snapped the Filipino's two-fight winning streak, which included victories over Mauro Mastromarini and Eko Roni Saputra, and dropped his professional record to 18-7.

The matchup almost never happened.

ONE Championship initially booked the contest at flyweight, but Cesar failed to make weight and did not pass hydration. Rather than walk away, Adiwang accepted a 141-pound catchweight fight, determined to keep the encounter alive despite giving up another size advantage.

For much of the opening round, the gamble appeared worthwhile.

The 33-year-old Baguio City native immediately imposed his trademark pressure, chopping away with kicks before charging forward behind crisp combinations.

He even caught one of Cesar's kicks, swept the Brazilian to the mat, secured top position, and landed several ground strikes before bringing the fight back to the feet.

The Filipino hard-hitter continued to find success in the striking exchanges, cracking Cesar with a clean overhand right as the Brazilian surprisingly chose to stand and trade.

Everything changed with one perfectly timed level change.

As Adiwang uncorked a left hook, Cesar ducked underneath, completed a double-leg takedown, and began implementing the wrestling-heavy approach that slowly drained the explosiveness from "Thunder Kid."

Cesar did little damage before the first-round bell, but he had discovered the blueprint.

Adiwang came out aggressively again in the second round, but Cesar answered with the biggest momentum swing of the fight.

The Brazilian muscled the Soma Fight Club representative into the air and slammed him in the middle of the ring before taking over on the canvas.

From there, Cesar controlled nearly every exchange on the ground. He smoothly advanced his position, pinned Adiwang underneath him, and repeatedly attacked the body with knees and elbows while denying the Filipino any sustained offense.

Lito Adiwang accepted a 141-pound catchweight after Antonio Cesar missed weight and hydration, but the Brazilian capitalized on his wrestling advantage to score a unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 45. ONE Championship

Adiwang finally fought his way back to his feet in the closing seconds of the round, but he entered the third needing a finish.

Instead, Cesar shut the door. A missed spinning backfist gave the Brazilian another opening to score a takedown, and he wasted no time dragging Adiwang back into deep waters.

Adiwang briefly escaped, but Cesar immediately closed the distance, returned him to the mat, and continued to dictate the fight with suffocating top control.

Operating from a north-south position, Cesar hammered Adiwang's shoulders with knees before punctuating his dominant performance with a barrage of hammerfists in the closing seconds.

By the time ring announcer Dom Lau read the judges' scorecards, the outcome had long been decided. All three judges saw the bout for Cesar, who improved to 14-2 and collected the biggest victory of his promising career.

The win came with a financial penalty, however.

Because Cesar missed weight and failed hydration, ONE docked him 25% of his purse, with the forfeited amount awarded to Adiwang.

Despite the setback, Adiwang once again proved willing to take on difficult circumstances. This time, however, his trademark aggression met a grappler who refused to let the thunder strike.