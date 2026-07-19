Askren returns to mat after '25 lung transplant, loses at RAF 11

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Former U.S. Olympian and NCAA Division I national champion Ben Askren wrestled for the final time Saturday in an improbable return one year removed from double lung transplant surgery.

Askren, 42, lost 6-3 to former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in the co-main event of RAF 11 in Milwaukee. It was his first appearance in combat sports since his first-round knockout loss to Jake Paul in a 2021 boxing match.

Askren was unexpectedly hospitalized for pneumonia in 2025 before undergoing a double lung transplant. He led Muhammad 3-0 on Saturday before noticeably fatiguing in the final round.

"I get tired fast these days," Askren said as he left his shoes on the mat. "I worked hard as s--- in the last year. Every single day I woke up and thanked God for the chance to do it one more time. I promised God I would make the most of this day."

Askren lives and coaches in Wisconsin, and Saturday marked his 42nd birthday, which he said inspired him to return to the mat. Saturday's bout likely closes the door for good on a combat sports career that included title reigns in Bellator MMA and One FC and a short stint in the UFC in which he fought Robbie Lawler, Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia.

In the main event of RAF 11, another former UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington defeated UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan 5-3 for the RAF cruiserweight crossover title. Covington called for future matchups against Muhammad, Khamzat Chimaev and Tyron Woodley.