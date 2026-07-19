Conor McGregor suffered ACL injury in UFC return, Dana White says

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Conor McGregor suffered an ACL injury during his first-round loss at UFC 329 earlier this month, UFC president Dana White said at a news conference Saturday.

After being asked for details about McGregor's right knee injury, which he suffered in the opening seconds of his welterweight bout against Max Holloway on July 11, White consulted with someone from the news conference podium before saying "ACL. His knee is f---ed up."

McGregor, 38, said in a social media post Monday that he would undergo surgery before planning to return for another fight, the final one on his contract.

But White tapped the brakes on any discussions about another McGregor bout.

"The Conor McGregor discussion isn't even worth talking about," White said. "He's got to have knee surgery, he's going to have to go through physical therapy, it's all going to take time, and then when the doctor says you can start hardcore training again, then we start talking about Conor McGregor again."

McGregor's loss to Holloway was his first UFC fight since July 2021, when he suffered a broken left leg during a first-round loss to Dustin Poirier.