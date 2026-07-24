          Usman considering retirement after one-sided loss to Du Plessis

          • Brett OkamotoJul 24, 2026, 04:05 PM
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              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
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          Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is considering retirement, following his loss to Dricus Du Plessis last weekend in Oklahoma City.

          Usman (21-5) fell to 1-4 in his last five appearances in the five-round decision, in which he failed to win a single round on one of the judges' scorecards.

          Speaking about the loss on his "Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry" podcast, Usman acknowledged it might prove to be his final bout.

          "Right now, I have to sit with the coaches and the team and assess kind of everything and place where I'm at in my career -- all in all, see if it's worth continuing to do this, whether it's worth continuing to put them through that," Usman said. "Listen, I've never really gone out there and not represented them appropriately, myself and my coaches. This one was a hard one because I felt I didn't do that."

          Usman, 39, went on to admit that Saturday's loss looked different from the others, because "to the untrained eye, it looked like I bit off more than I could chew."

          Widely regarded as one of the greatest welterweights of all time -- alongside Georges St-Pierre -- Usman defended the welterweight championship five times between 2019 and 2021. He lost the belt in a stunning, fifth-round knockout to Leon Edwards, after dominating most of the contest. That loss was the first of his current 1-4 skid.