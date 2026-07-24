          PFL Washington DC: Where to watch Jean vs. Rodriguez

          Thad Jean takes on Ernesto Rodriguez for the PFL welterweight title. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 24, 2026, 11:13 PM

          The Professional Fighters League takes over the nation's capital on Saturday with a headlining bout featuring the past two PFL welterweight world tournament champions. Thad Jean (11-0-0), the 2025 tournament champion, will take on Ernesto Rodriguez inside CareFirst Arena for the vacant welterweight world title.

          Ramazan Kuramagomedov handed Musaev the lone loss of his career by unanimous decision in February to win the inaugural PFL welterweight championship and then promptly announced his retirement at age 29, leaving the throne up for grabs.

          Saturday's main event will cap a nine-fight card. Coverage begins with prelims at 7 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The weigh-in will take place Friday at 8 p.m. ET in the ESPN App.

          Main card

          Prelims

          How to watch the fights

          Fans can catch all the action in the PFL streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.