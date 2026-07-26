Jean stops late fill-in Rodriguez to win PFL welterweight title

Open Extended Reactions

Thad Jean had to endure a long wait and an unexpected final twist in the road but persevered to become PFL welterweight champion on Saturday, finishing Ernesto Rodriguez in a rugged main event of PFL Washington D.C. to capture the vacant title and remain undefeated.

It was a back-and-forth fight filled with damaging punch combinations and close submission attempts by both fighters, and there were several stretches where one or the other appeared in full control.

Jean largely had the edge in the first round with his fast hands and Rodriguez the second with his aggressive forward movement.

Both came out swinging in Round 3. After a Rodriguez takedown, Jean (12-0) quickly reversed position and, from on top of an immobilized opponent, started dropping punches and elbows until referee Mario Yamasaki waved off the fight at 2 minutes, 44 seconds.

"I knew this day would come. I knew it would come today," said Jean, 28, who fought for the first time since August 2025. "But I didn't know how hard it was going to be to get it."

If that was unexpected, it was because Rodriguez (11-2), also 28, was a late replacement in just his second PFL fight. He won his debut in March and was originally scheduled to fight on Saturday's undercard against Magomed Umalatov. After Umalatov withdrew, Rodriguez was rescheduled for a prelim bout against Aaron McKenzie. And when Shamil Musaev dropped out of the main event against Jean on Thursday with what the PFL termed weight cut problems, Rodriguez then was elevated to the title fight. He fell short in a bid for a 10th straight win.

"Honestly, man, what an opponent," Jean said. "He really brought it to me."

The welterweight championship had been vacant since February, when Ramazan Kuramagomedov won the belt with a victory over Musaev but retired immediately after the fight.

Musaev, the 2024 PFL season tournament champion, then was booked in a title bout against 2025 champion Jean.

Jean ultimately had to deal with an opponent change in order to reach his goal -- although he might not be done with Musaev.

"Shamil, if he gets healthy again, I would really like to go against him, to submit myself as champion," Jean said. "I've got the hardware, so I am the champion, but you got that chip on your shoulder that you'd like to get rid of as a fighter."