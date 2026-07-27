Stephen Loman sees clear path to BRAVE CF gold following title vacancy

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A championship vacancy has given Stephen Loman exactly what he wanted: a clear path back to the top.

With Borislav Nikolić relinquishing the BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Championship, Loman's long-awaited return against Lasha Abramishvili at BRAVE CF 108 on September 5 has become far more than a comeback fight.

The 31-year-old Ifugao native faces the Georgian standout in a three-round bantamweight duel inside Croatia's historic Pula Arena, where a decisive win would strengthen his case for a shot at the crown he once held for a record 1,179 days.

When the matchup was announced last July 9, it was widely viewed as a title eliminator, with the winner expected to earn a date with Nikolić.

That equation changed after Nikolić elected to vacate the divisional throne in pursuit of an opportunity in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he is scheduled to face Mark Vologdin at UFC Fight Night 283 on August 1 at the Belgrade Arena in Serbia.

The development has only reinforced Loman's belief that the victor in Croatia should be next in line.

"With the championship vacant, I believe the winner of this fight should be next in line. Beating an opponent like Lasha should leave no doubt about who deserves that opportunity," he told ESPN Philippines.

Stephen Loman is eyeing another run at the BRAVE CF bantamweight championship following the vacancy left by Borislav Nikolić. Brave CF

As of press time, BRAVE CF has yet to announce whether the vacant championship will be on the line at BRAVE CF 108, even though the matchup pits the division's current No. 2-ranked contender against the man who once set the standard at 135 pounds.

For Loman, however, the objective has never changed.

"I came back to BRAVE CF because I want to be champion again. That is the goal. I want to prove I still belong at the top and earn the chance to fight for the belt once more," he stated.

Few competitors have enjoyed the level of success Loman achieved during his initial stint with the Bahrain-based organization.

"The Sniper" has been part of BRAVE CF since its inception, competing on the promotion's inaugural card in September 2016 before compiling a flawless 6-0 record under its banner.

His rise reached historic proportions in November 2017 when he stopped Gurdarshan Mangat by first-round technical knockout to become the first-ever BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion.

He held the gold for over three years, the longest reign in divisional history, successfully defending it four times before giving up the coveted strap to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Nikolić ultimately followed a similar path, vacating the championship after securing a move to the UFC.

Despite one of the most decorated résumés in BRAVE CF history, the Filipino returns without the benefit of recent activity.

His most recent appearance came in September 2023 when he dropped a closely contested decision to UFC veteran John Lineker on the ONE Championship stage.

Stephen Loman makes his long-awaited return against Georgian contender Lasha Abramishvili at BRAVE CF 108 on September 5. Brave CF

He then spent more than two years on the sidelines, repeatedly calling for his release from ONE and openly expressing frustration over his prolonged inactivity.

When that request was finally granted in December 2025, he wasted little time rejoining BRAVE CF.

His planned homecoming was later postponed due to the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, forcing another delay before he finally received the green light to report for duty.

Standing across from him is one of the bracket's fastest-rising contenders. Abramishvili enters the encounter carrying an unbeaten 4-0 BRAVE CF slate.

Despite the extended absence, Loman remains confident he can halt the Georgian's momentum.

"I respect Lasha because he has earned his place, but I also know what I bring into this fight," he shared. "I have stayed disciplined, I have never stopped preparing, and I believe my experience will make the difference. I am ready to win."

For the former champion, getting his hand raised in Croatia would mean more than ending a lengthy hiatus. It would move him one step closer to reclaiming the prize he insists he never lost inside the cage.

"I never lost that championship in a fight. I had to give it up because I moved on. Now, I have the chance to win it back, and I will do everything it takes to make sure it is around my waist again," Loman vowed.