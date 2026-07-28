Conor McGregor calls for 2027 'Last Dance' vs. Max Holloway

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Conor McGregor wants a redo of his recent bout at UFC 329, and he wants it one year from now.

In a social media post Monday, McGregor, 38, called for the final fight of his UFC contract to take place during the promotion's International Fight Week next summer in Las Vegas. He also has made it clear he wants Max Holloway to be the opponent.

"What was to be a generational beating is now to be reset," McGregor wrote on Instagram. "IFW 2027. The Last Dance."

The caption accompanied a video of McGregor warming up in the back of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, moments before he walked out to face Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 on July 11. McGregor sustained a knee injury while throwing a kick in the opening seconds of the bout, which resulted in a first-round TKO loss. He is expected to undergo surgery for a torn ACL.

McGregor's "Last Dance" mention refers to the final bout of his exclusive contract with the UFC. The former two-weight champion has not ruled out signing a new contract with the UFC once he fights out his current deal but also would be free to pursue other offers.

McGregor and Holloway are 1-1 against each other. McGregor defeated Holloway via unanimous decision in 2013, when they both were making their way as featherweight prospects. This month's bout was contested at the 170-pound welterweight limit. Holloway has expressed his desire to wait for McGregor's return to finish their trilogy.