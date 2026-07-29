Ex-UFC fighter Anthony Smith arrested on three felony charges

Former UFC fighter Anthony Smith was arrested Monday night in Nebraska on three felony charges.

Smith, who turned 38 on Sunday, was booked into Sarpy County Jail on charges of domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, terroristic threats and false imprisonment, according to county arrest records. He remained in custody Tuesday.

Details of the incident that led to the arrest were not known.

Smith had a 17-year career in mixed martial arts and challenged for the UFC light heavyweight championship in 2019, losing to Jon Jones by unanimous decision. He announced his retirement following a knockout loss to Zhang Mingyang at UFC Fight Night in 2025, though he returned to competition in an April bout for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.

Smith currently serves an analyst on UFC broadcasts.