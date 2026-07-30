How to watch PFL New York: Nurmagomedov vs. Colgan

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Two unbeaten lightweights will clash for the Professional Fighters League lightweight world championship Friday when titleholder Usman Nurmagomedov defends his crown against Archie Colgan in the main event of an 11-fight card at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Colgan (13-0-0), the No. 3 PFL lightweight contender, earned a shot at Nurmagomedov (21-0-0) after a string of victories that included a unanimous decision over Jay-Jay Wilson in his last bout in October 2025.

Will Nurmagomedov retain his position as the PFL's pound-for-pound best or will Colgan shake up the PFL hierarchy? Find out when coverage begins with prelims at 4 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Main card

Prelims

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

Fans can catch all of the action in the PFL streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every PFL card.