Prosecutors: Ex-UFC fighter Smith tried to run wife over with car

Former UFC fighter Anthony Smith's arrest Monday night in Nebraska stemmed from an alleged domestic violence incident in which he attempted to run over his wife with a vehicle, according to the Sarpy County Attorney's Office.

Smith, 38, appeared in court Wednesday on three felony charges following the alleged incident, which occurred Sunday night in Omaha. In a statement released by the county attorney's office to media outlets, prosecutors allege that Smith tried to force his wife into their vehicle after he was kicked out of a concert at the Gretna Days festival. Prosecutors further allege that Smith tried to strike his wife with the vehicle multiple times at their residence, forcing her to jump out of the way.

According to prosecutors, witnesses helped Smith's wife and their children leave the premises. Smith and his wife have four daughters.

Smith was booked into Sarpy County Jail on Monday night and charged with domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, making terroristic threats and false imprisonment. He was released Wednesday on a $500,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with his wife.

Smith is due back in court Aug. 17.

Smith (37-22) retired from MMA in April 2025 following a 17-year professional career. He challenged Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship in 2019 and lost by unanimous decision. He returned to combat sports in April, defeating Chase Sherman by submission in Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.