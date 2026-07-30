Chimaev to wrestle Woodley in Sept. 5 RAF event in Moscow

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Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev is set to headline Real American Freestyle's first Russian event in September.

Chimaev, of Chechnya, will face Tyron Woodley on Sept. 5 in Moscow, officials announced on Thursday. It will mark Chimaev's second consecutive appearance in wrestling, since he surrendered his UFC title in a five-round decision to Sean Strickland in May. Chimaev has called for an immediate rematch against Strickland later this year, however the UFC has not tipped its hand on his next matchup.

Chimaev made his RAF debut in June, defeating Dillon Danis in the main event of a card in St. Louis.

Woodley, 44, is scheduled to make his RAF debut against UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley at RAF 12 in August.

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion who retired from MMA in 2021. He is a former All-America NCAA Division-I wrestler at University of Missouri.

September's event will mark RAF's second international event, following a July card in Tbilisi, Georgia.