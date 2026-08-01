Nurmagomedov defends PFL title by TKO, jabs Paul over bigger pay

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One day after announcing a game-changing merger with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, the PFL put its best foot forward on Friday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, with its two biggest stars remaining undefeated in dominant performances.

Usman Nurmagomedov closed the show at PFL New York with a spectacular finish, successfully defending his lightweight championship with a first-round knockout of fellow unbeaten fighter Archie Colgan. In the women's flyweight co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva returned from over a year out of the cage and picked up where she left off, dominating an overmatched Denise Kielholtz on the way to winning a unanimous decision.

Nurmagomedov first dropped Colgan with a head kick, and when Colgan got up, a succession of uppercuts put him on the canvas for good, with referee Keith Peterson mercifully waving off the fight at 3 minutes, 42 seconds.

Nurmagomedov (22-0, 1 NC), 28, was a step ahead right from the start. A native of Dagestan, he landed a steady succession of kicks and punches as Colgan (13-1), a 31-year-old former collegiate wrestler from Denver, tried unsuccessfully to close the distance. It was one-way traffic for as long as it lasted.

Afterward, Nurmagomedov attributed his performance to the work he puts in with elite training partners at the gym run by his cousin, retired former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Discipline," he said. "And hard sparring with the double UFC champion, the legend Islam Makhachev. That's how you can improve."

Nurmagomedov also had a message for his new promoter. With MVP co-founder Jake Paul standing beside him inside the cage, Nurmagomedov noted that this was the last fight on his PFL contract and issued a different sort of challenge.

"MVP, they always talk trash talk a little bit about [UFC CEO] Dana [White] -- he doesn't pay," Nurmagomedov said. "Now we're gonna see how they wanna pay."

In the co-main event, Ditcheva routed Kielholtz, with all three judges scoring the bout 30-27 in her second straight fight to go the distance. Before going the distance with Sumiko Inaba last July, the 28-year-old Englishwoman (16-0) had finished all nine of her PFL opponents. Overall, she has 13 finishes, including 12 knockouts.

Although Ditcheva blasted Kielholtz (9-6) to the head and body throughout the three rounds throughout the three rounds, she couldn't get the 37-year-old from the Netherlands out of there. As the fight wore on, fans in the arena became restless and there were some boos. After all, Ditcheva came in as a -9000 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

But this was Ditcheva's first fight since last July, as she sat out to heal injuries to both hands. There was a tune-up feel to much of this bout, which had no championship on the line. That could soon change. Ditcheva and former Bellator champion and UFC title challenger Liz Carmouche have been circling each other and are logical next opponents in a matchup for the vacant PFL throne.