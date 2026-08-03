          UFC fighter Allan Nascimento, 34, dies of apparent heart attack

          • Brett OkamotoAug 3, 2026, 10:32 PM
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              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
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          UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died of an apparent heart attack, the promotion announced Monday. He was 34.

          Nascimento, of Såo Paulo, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning, according to the UFC. His most recent fight was a three-round decision loss at UFC Fight Night in June.

          "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the UFC posted on Instagram.

          Nicknamed "Puro Osso," which translates to "All Bones" because he was so lean as a teenager, Nascimento (22-7) was 4-2 in six appearances in the UFC. He signed with the promotion in 2021. Both of his losses came by split decision.

          He trained out of the renowned Chute Boxe team, under head coach Diego Lima.