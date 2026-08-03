UFC fighter Allan Nascimento, 34, dies of apparent heart attack

UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died of an apparent heart attack, the promotion announced Monday. He was 34.

Nascimento, of Såo Paulo, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning, according to the UFC. His most recent fight was a three-round decision loss at UFC Fight Night in June.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the UFC posted on Instagram.

Nicknamed "Puro Osso," which translates to "All Bones" because he was so lean as a teenager, Nascimento (22-7) was 4-2 in six appearances in the UFC. He signed with the promotion in 2021. Both of his losses came by split decision.

He trained out of the renowned Chute Boxe team, under head coach Diego Lima.