Yair Rodriguez, Jean Silva headline UFC Noche in September

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An explosive featherweight matchup between Yair Rodriguez and Jean Silva will headline this year's UFC Noche event on Sept. 12, officials announced Tuesday.

The 145-pound contest will take place inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. This will mark the fourth installment of the UFC Noche event, which began on Mexican Independence Day in 2023. Previous years have been held in Las Vegas and San Antonio.

A former interim champion, Rodriguez (20-5) has not fought since a unanimous decision victory against Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314 in April 2025. The 33-year-old was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, and is one of only three Mexican-born champions in UFC history, along with Brandon Moreno and Alexa Grasso. He's been sidelined for 15 months due to hand surgery.

Silva (17-3), of Brazil, is 6-1 in the UFC with four knockouts. He suffered his only UFC loss to Diego Lopes last September but has since rebounded with a decision win over Arnold Allen.