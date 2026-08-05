          Van-Pantoja rematch will headline UFC 331 in September

          • Brett OkamotoAug 5, 2026, 11:35 PM
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              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
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          A flyweight title rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja will headline UFC 331 in September, officials announced Thursday.

          Additionally, a five-round, lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy will co-headline the event, which will take place Sept. 19 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

          Van (17-2) won the UFC's 125-pound championship in a first-round TKO over Pantoja (30-6) in December. But the result was somewhat unsettled as Pantoja suffered a freak elbow injury in the opening seconds, when bracing to catch himself on the mat after Van caught an early kick. Van has repeatedly expressed interest in running back a matchup to silence any doubt about his status as champion. He has already defended the belt once, against Tatsuro Taira in May.

          Tsarukyan (23-3) has turned into one of the UFC's biggest stars, despite not fighting since a second-round submission win over Dan Hooker in November. The 29-year-old is widely seen as the most deserving No. 1 lightweight title challenger. He is 10-2 in the UFC, and is currently riding a five-fight win streak. He was scheduled to challenge then-champion Islam Makhachev for the title in January 2025 but was forced to withdraw the week of the fight because of back spasms.

          Ruffy (14-2) is considered one of the most dangerous new title prospects at lightweight. The Brazilian is 5-1 in the UFC with four knockouts. Tsarukyan and Ruffy are currently ranked No. 2 and No. 7 in the division, respectively.