UFC 314: How to watch Volkanovski vs. Lopes on ESPN

The UFC featherweight throne is vacant. Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes look to change that. The pair of standouts in the 145-pound weight class square off in the main event of UFC 314 Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims on ESPN+ and Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET.

Volkanovski (26-4-0), the former featherweight champion, is set to enter the Octagon for the first time since losing the title to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in February 2024 (Topuria has since surrendered the belt in a bid to challenge lightweight champion Islam Makhachev). It marked the second time in four months Volkanovski had been knocked out.

The 5-foot-6 Australian hopes to put those knockouts behind him and reclaim the title he previously held for more than four years.

Standing in Volkanovski's way is Lopes (26-6-0), a 5-foot-11 Jiu-Jitsu specialist out of Brazil who enters the bout on a five-fight win streak. Lopes hasn't lost since falling to Movsar Evloev via unanimous decision at UFC 288 in May 2023.

Lightweight contenders Michael Chandler (23-9-0) and Paddy Pimblett (22-3-0) clash in UFC 314's co-main event. Chandler looks to bounce back from consecutive losses, while Pimblett seeks his ninth straight victory.

What are the top storylines at UFC 314? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 314 essentials:

UFC 314 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Featherweight championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Featherweight: Yair Rodríguez vs. Patrício Pitbull

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

Women's strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

ESPN+/Disney+, 6 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Flyweight: Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo

Middleweight: Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio

Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan

