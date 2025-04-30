UFC Fight Night: How to watch Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC sets up the Octagon in Des Moines, Iowa, for the first time this weekend when bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo headline a Saturday night of fist-pounding action at Wells Fargo Arena.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

Sandhagen (17-5-0) clocks in for the first time since falling to Umar Nurmagomedov last August. The defeat by unanimous decision snapped Sandhagen's three-fight winning streak.

The 33-year-old Aurora, Colorado, native looks to get back to his winning ways against Figueiredo (24-4-1), a two-time flyweight champion who moved up in weight in 2023. Figueiredo, 37, is 3-1 at 135 pounds, with his last bout against Petr Yan in November ending in a loss.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, 10 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Men's middleweight: Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal

Men's welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Men's bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Men's bantamweight: Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Men's lightweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, 7 p.m. ET

Women's bantamweight: Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate

Men's middleweight: Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev

Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Men's bantamweight: Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le

Men's heavyweight: Thomas Petersen vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Women's flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic

