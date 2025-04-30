UFC Fight Night: How to watch Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo

The UFC sets up the Octagon in Des Moines, Iowa, for the first time this weekend when bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo headline a Saturday night of fist-pounding action at Wells Fargo Arena.
Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.
Sandhagen (17-5-0) clocks in for the first time since falling to Umar Nurmagomedov last August. The defeat by unanimous decision snapped Sandhagen's three-fight winning streak.
The 33-year-old Aurora, Colorado, native looks to get back to his winning ways against Figueiredo (24-4-1), a two-time flyweight champion who moved up in weight in 2023. Figueiredo, 37, is 3-1 at 135 pounds, with his last bout against Petr Yan in November ending in a loss.
What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:
UFC Fight Night fight card
ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, 10 p.m. ET
Men's bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Men's middleweight: Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal
Men's welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Men's bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos
Men's bantamweight: Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey
Men's lightweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones
ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, 7 p.m. ET
Women's bantamweight: Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate
Men's middleweight: Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev
Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
Men's bantamweight: Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le
Men's heavyweight: Thomas Petersen vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Women's flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic
How to watch the fights
