How to watch UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena on ESPN

Two championship belts will be up for grabs when the UFC sets up the Octagon for UFC 315 on Saturday in Montreal.

Belal Muhammad defends his welterweight title for the first time against Jack Della Maddalena in the main event, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her women's flyweight title on the line against Manon Fiorot in the co-main event.

The main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims on ESPN+ and Disney+ at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Muhammad (24-3-0) snatched the welterweight crown from Leon Edwards in dominant fashion last summer at UFC 304. The 36-year-old champion enters Saturday's bout on a six-match winning streak and is unbeaten in his last 11 fights.

Della Maddalena (17-2-0) is 7-0 since making his UFC debut at UFC 270 at the top of 2022. The 28-year-old Australian graduated from Dana White's Contender Series in 2021.

Shevchenko (24-4-1) bested Alexa Grasso for 125-pound supremacy last September at UFC 306. The 37-year-old looks to improve to 11-1-1 in the flyweight division when she takes on Fiorot (12-1-0), a 35-year-old who has earned wins in each of her first seven UFC appearances.

What are the top storylines at UFC 315? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 315 essentials:

UFC 315 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET

ESPN+/Disney+, 6:30 p.m. ET

(c) = defending champion

Additional prefight coverage

Thursday

UFC 315 news conference: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+

Friday

UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-in: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+