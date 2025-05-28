UFC Fight Night: How to watch Blanchfield vs. Barber on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

Top-five women's flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber step inside the Octagon for the main event of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber on Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Blanchfield (13-2-0) is 7-1 in the UFC, including a victory over Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision in her last time out in November. The win was a bounce-back effort for the 26-year-old New Jersey native after suffering the first loss of her UFC career to Manon Fiorot in March 2024.

Blanchfield hopes her Brazilian jiu-jitsu style can topple Barber (14-2-0), who enters the bout on a six-fight win streak but hasn't fought in more than a year. The 27-year-old Colorado native posted the biggest win of her career at UFC 299 last March, defeating Katlyn Cerminara via unanimous decision.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN+ and Disney+, 9 p.m. ET

Women's Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes

Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Duško Todorović

ESPN+ and Disney+, 6:30 p.m. ET

Flyweight: Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento

Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

Catch weight: Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Lightweight: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt

Lightweight: MarQuel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki

Women's strawweight: Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean

How to watch the fights

