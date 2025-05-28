        <
        >

          UFC Fight Night: How to watch Blanchfield vs. Barber on ESPN+

          Erin Blanchfield hopes her Brazilian jiu-jitsu style can topple Maycee Barber. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 28, 2025, 06:21 PM

          Top-five women's flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber step inside the Octagon for the main event of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber on Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

          Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

          Blanchfield (13-2-0) is 7-1 in the UFC, including a victory over Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision in her last time out in November. The win was a bounce-back effort for the 26-year-old New Jersey native after suffering the first loss of her UFC career to Manon Fiorot in March 2024.

          Blanchfield hopes her Brazilian jiu-jitsu style can topple Barber (14-2-0), who enters the bout on a six-fight win streak but hasn't fought in more than a year. The 27-year-old Colorado native posted the biggest win of her career at UFC 299 last March, defeating Katlyn Cerminara via unanimous decision.

          What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

          UFC Fight Night fight card

          ESPN+ and Disney+, 9 p.m. ET

          Women's Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber

          Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein

          Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes

          Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Duško Todorović

          ESPN+ and Disney+, 6:30 p.m. ET

          Flyweight: Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento

          Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

          Catch weight: Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson

          Lightweight: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt

          Lightweight: MarQuel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki

          Women's strawweight: Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.