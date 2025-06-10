How to watch UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

Welterweights Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley headline the latest installment of UFC Fight Night on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Usman (20-4-0) touches down in Atlanta looking to get back in the win column following the longest layoff of his professional career. The 38-year-old former champion fell to Khamzat Chimaev via majority decision in his last appearance inside the Octagon at UFC 294 in October 2023. Before then, Usman dropped back-to-back title fights against Leon Edwards.

Usman's next test is Buckley (21-6-0), a fighter who hasn't lost since December 2022. The 31-year-old out of St. Louis is 6-0 since getting knocked out by Chris Curtis at UFC 282. Buckley defeated Colby Covington in his last fight in December.

Two-time former world champion Rose Namajunas (14-7-0) takes on Miranda Maverick (17-5-0) in a co-main event featuring two of the best contenders in the women's flyweight division.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night card

ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+, 10 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Women's flyweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

ESPN+ and Disney+, 7 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee

Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Charles Jourdain

Welterweight: Phil Rowe vs. Ange Loosa

Women's flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.