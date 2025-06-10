How to watch UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley on ESPN+

Welterweights Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley headline the latest installment of UFC Fight Night on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.
Usman (20-4-0) touches down in Atlanta looking to get back in the win column following the longest layoff of his professional career. The 38-year-old former champion fell to Khamzat Chimaev via majority decision in his last appearance inside the Octagon at UFC 294 in October 2023. Before then, Usman dropped back-to-back title fights against Leon Edwards.
Usman's next test is Buckley (21-6-0), a fighter who hasn't lost since December 2022. The 31-year-old out of St. Louis is 6-0 since getting knocked out by Chris Curtis at UFC 282. Buckley defeated Colby Covington in his last fight in December.
Two-time former world champion Rose Namajunas (14-7-0) takes on Miranda Maverick (17-5-0) in a co-main event featuring two of the best contenders in the women's flyweight division.
What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:
UFC Fight Night card
ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+, 10 p.m. ET
Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
Women's flyweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski
Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos
Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage
Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
ESPN+ and Disney+, 7 p.m. ET
Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee
Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho
Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa
Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Charles Jourdain
Welterweight: Phil Rowe vs. Ange Loosa
Women's flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.