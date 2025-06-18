How to watch UFC Fight Night: Hill vs. Rountree Jr. on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC sets up the Octagon in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the first time this weekend as light heavyweights Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. headline a stacked 12-fight card Saturday at Baku Crystal Palace.

Coverage begins at noon ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Hill (12-3-0) enters the bout looking to snap a two-fight slide. The 34-year-old hasn't won since beating Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight title at the top of 2023. Hill lost the belt to Alex Pereira at UFC 300 in April 2024 and then opened 2025 with another knockout defeat against Jiří Procházka at UFC 311.

Rountree (14-6-0) also looks to get back in the win column. The 35-year-old lost a title fight to Pereira in his last time out at UFC 307 in October. The fourth-round TKO halted Rountree's five-fight winning streak.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+, 3 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Lightweight: Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta

Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad

ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+, noon ET

Welterweight: Seokhyeon Ko vs. Oban Elliott

Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. JunYong Park

Women's bantamweight: Daria Zhelezniakova vs. Melissa Mullins

Women's bantamweight: Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Syguła

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Azat Maksum

Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Mohammed Usman

How to watch the fights

