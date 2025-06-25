How to watch UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

Two championship belts will be on the line Saturday night when UFC 317 unfolds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will clash in the main event for the vacant 155-pound lightweight title. Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France will meet in the co-main event, with the victor leaving the Octagon with the flyweight championship.

The main card will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims on ESPN+ and Disney+ at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Topuria (16-0-0) won the featherweight crown with a second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in February 2024 at UFC 298. The 28-year-old then successfully defended his throne against Max Holloway last October at UFC 308. Now, Topuria moves up a division with his eyes set on another title.

Oliveira (35-10-0) stands in Topuria's way of obtaining more UFC gold. The 35-year-old looks to become the first fighter in UFC history to win the lightweight championship on two separate occasions. Oliveira first won the belt by defeating Michael Chandler with a second-round TKO on May 15, 2021, at UFC 262.

In the co-main event, Pantoja (29-5-0) defends his flyweight strap against a familiar foe in Kara-France (25-11-0). The two faced off on Season 24 of "The Ultimate Fighter." Pantoja won the two-round exhibition by unanimous decision.

What are the top storylines at UFC 317? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 317 essentials:

UFC 317 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Lightweight championship: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Kai Kara-France

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima

ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Featherweight: Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Women's strawweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

ESPN+/Disney+, 6:30 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey

Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines

Welterweight: Niko Price vs Jacobe Smith

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

Watch the PPV and all other fights on ESPN+ and Disney+: Get ESPN+ here. Get Disney+ here.

Purchase the fight: Find out how here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.