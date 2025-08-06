UFC Fight Night: How to watch Dolidze vs Hernandez on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC's next Fight Night features a middleweight main event between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez on Saturday from inside the APEX in Las Vegas.

Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. ESPN will pick up the coverage at 4:30 p.m. ET. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Dolidze (15-3-0) looks to extend his winning streak to four straight. The 37-year-old Batumi, Georgia, native defeated Marvin Vettori in an unanimous decision in his last bout in March. With the win, Dolidze avenged his March 2023 loss to Vettori.

Hernandez (14-2-0) enters the showdown with seven straight victories. The 31-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist out of Dunnigan, California, hasn't been on the losing end of a fight since falling to Kevin Holland in the first round in May 2020.

Flyweights Steve Erceg and Ode' Osbourne will face off in Saturday's co-main event. Erceg (12-4-0) enters the Octagon looking to end his three-fight slide, while Osbourne (13-8-0) looks to stay hot after handing Luis Gurule his first loss in April.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN and ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Flyweight: Steve Erceg vs. Ode' Osbourne

Women's strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET (and ESPN beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight: Julius Walker vs. Rafael Cerqueira

Bantamweight: Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Women's bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Welterweight: Uros Medic vs. Gilbert Urbina

Women's flyweight: Gabriella Fernandes vs. Julija Stoliarenko

