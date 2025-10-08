UFC Fight Night: How to Watch Oliveira vs. Gamrot on ESPN

The UFC heads back to Rio de Janeiro on Saturday with a 13-fight card headlined by Brazil's own Charles Oliveira. The former lightweight champion looks to stay unbeaten in his home country when he faces Mateusz Gamrot inside Farmasi Arena.
Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on Disney+ and in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Oliveira (35-11-0) will enter the Octagon looking to bounce back from a lopsided loss to Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 317 in June. Topuria knocked out Oliveira in the first round of the title fight. Oliveira has struggled to string together back-to-back victories since having his 11-fight winning streak snapped and his belt taken by Islam Makhachev in October 2022.
Gamrot (25-3-0) has been victorious in four of his past five bouts, including a win via unanimous decision against Ludovit Klein in May. The 34-year-old wrestling specialist last lost in August 2024 in a split decision against Dan Hooker.
Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:
UFC Fight Night fight card
Disney+/ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET
Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson
Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Joel Álvarez
Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto
Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli
Featherweight: Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell
Disney+/ESPN App, 4 p.m. ET
Flyweight: Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter
Heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen
Women's bantamweight: Bia Mesquita vs. Irina Alekseeva
Flyweight: Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll
Heavyweight: Valter Walker vs. Mohammed Usman
Women's strawweight: Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Bantamweight: Luan Lacerda vs. Saimon Oliveira
How to watch the fights
