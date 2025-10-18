Duke Roufus, a former kickboxer and one of the most highly respected coaches in mixed martial arts history, has died at the age of 55.

Roufus, founder of Roufusport in Milwaukee, died in his sleep Thursday, according to longtime friend and business partner Scott Joffe. Roufus was best known in the MMA community as the head coach of multiple former world champions, including Anthony Pettis, Sergio Pettis, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

"Today, the Roufusport family and martial arts world was stunned by the heartbreaking news that Duke Roufus, world-renowned top MMA coach, founder and namesake of Roufusport MMA Academy, passed away peacefully in his sleep," Joffe wrote on Facebook. "Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer -- he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts."

Roufus coached many athletes at the highest level, but his relationship with the Pettis brothers was the most defining chapter of his career. Anthony, the older brother of Sergio and a former UFC lightweight champion, posted on Roufus' death on Instagram.

"When my dad was killed you took me in and became my father," Pettis wrote. "Together we did the impossible and made it to the top! I will always make you proud. You've taught me so much. I will make sure your legacy continues on."

Prior to his coaching career, Roufus earned several titles in kickboxing, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Rick Roufus. He won titles under multiple organizations, including WKA, WAKO, WKBA, KICK and IKF.