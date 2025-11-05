Bonfim vs Brown: Schedule, how to watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Welterweights Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown face off in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Both fighters look to climb their way up the 170-pound weight class.

Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Bonfim (18-1-0) seeks his fourth straight win. The 28-year-old Brazilian was victorious in each of his previous two bouts this year, submitting Khaos Williams in the second round in February and defeating Stephen Thompson by split decision in his last time out in July.

Brown (20-6-0), a 35-year-old striker representing Jamaica, boasts wins in eight of his past 10 fights, including a knockout victory over Nicolas Dalby in April.

Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales

Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Uros Medic

Lightweight: Chris Padilla vs. Ismael Bonfim

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Raoni Barcelos

Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Marco Tulio

ESPN App, 4 p.m. ET

Featherweight: Hyder Amil vs. Jamall Emmers

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Cristian Quiñonez

Women's bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis

Women's strawweight: Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos

Middleweight: Jackson McVey vs. Robert Valentin

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.