Bonfim vs Brown: Schedule, how to watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN

Welterweights Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown face off in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Both fighters look to climb their way up the 170-pound weight class.
Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Bonfim (18-1-0) seeks his fourth straight win. The 28-year-old Brazilian was victorious in each of his previous two bouts this year, submitting Khaos Williams in the second round in February and defeating Stephen Thompson by split decision in his last time out in July.
Brown (20-6-0), a 35-year-old striker representing Jamaica, boasts wins in eight of his past 10 fights, including a knockout victory over Nicolas Dalby in April.
Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:
UFC Fight Night fight card
ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET
Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown
Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales
Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Uros Medic
Lightweight: Chris Padilla vs. Ismael Bonfim
Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Raoni Barcelos
Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Marco Tulio
ESPN App, 4 p.m. ET
Featherweight: Hyder Amil vs. Jamall Emmers
Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Cristian Quiñonez
Women's bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis
Women's strawweight: Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes
Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos
Middleweight: Jackson McVey vs. Robert Valentin
How to watch the fights
