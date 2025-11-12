UFC 322: How to watch Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Two titles will be up for grabs Saturday when the UFC sets up the Octagon in Madison Square Garden for UFC 322. Jack Della Maddalena puts his welterweight belt on the line against Islam Makhachev in the main event, while women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her crown against Zhang Weili in the other headlining matchup.

The main card will be on ESPN pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS, Disney+ and in the ESPN App, and early prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET in the ESPN App and on Disney+.

Della Maddalena (18-2-0) will defend his title for the first time since snatching it away from Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in May. The 29-year-old champion from Australia has won 18 straight fights, including eight consecutive victories in the UFC.

Makhachev (27-1-0), the former lightweight titleholder, looks to add another strap to his collection and extend his winning streak to 16 bouts. The 34-year-old Russian had four successful defenses of the lightweight throne, including a win by submission against Renato Moicano in January.

In Saturday's other championship bout, Shevchenko (25-4-1) seeks her third straight win. The 37-year-old Muay Thai specialist got the better of Alexa Grasso at UFC 306 in September 2024 to again reign over the division. She kept her crown with a unanimous win over Manon Fiorot in May.

Zhang (26-3-0), a two-time women's strawweight champion, relinquished her title for a shot at flyweight gold. A win Saturday would mark the sixth straight victory for the 36-year-old Beijing Black Tiger queen.

What are the top storylines at UFC 322? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 322 essentials:

UFC 322 fight card

ESPN PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Welterweight championship: Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev

Women's flyweight championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Benoît Saint Denis

ESPNEWS/ESPN App/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez

Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cody Haddon

ESPN App/Disney+, 6 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Chepe Mariscal

Women's strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline

Middleweight: Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.