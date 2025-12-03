UFC 323: Schedule, how to watch Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 on ESPN

Two championship bouts headline UFC 323 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Merab Dvalishvili will defend his bantamweight title against Petr Yan in the main event, while Alexandre Pantoja's flyweight crown will be up for grabs against Joshua Van in the co-main event.
The main card will be on ESPN pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Disney+ and in the ESPN App, and early prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET in the ESPN App.
Dvalishvili (21-4-0) puts his bantamweight strap and his 14-fight winning streak on the line when the 34-year-old champion takes on Yan (19-5-0) in the second matchup between the two strikers. Dvalishvili defeated Yan via unanimous decision in March 2023.
In Saturday's other championship fight, flyweight titleholder Pantoja (30-5-0) looks to win his ninth straight bout and record his fifth consecutive successful title defense against a challenger in Van (15-2-0), who has won five straight.
Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 323 essentials:
UFC 323 fight card
ESPN PPV, 10 p.m. ET
Bantamweight championship: Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Petr Yan
Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Joshua Van
Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira
Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott
Light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov
ESPN2/ESPN App/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET
Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres
Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan
Women's flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva
Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Farés Ziam
ESPN App, 6 p.m. ET
Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira
Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner
Light heavyweight: Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan
Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli
Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos
(c) = defending champion
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.
Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.