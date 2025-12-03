UFC 323: Schedule, how to watch Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Two championship bouts headline UFC 323 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Merab Dvalishvili will defend his bantamweight title against Petr Yan in the main event, while Alexandre Pantoja's flyweight crown will be up for grabs against Joshua Van in the co-main event.

The main card will be on ESPN pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Disney+ and in the ESPN App, and early prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET in the ESPN App.

Dvalishvili (21-4-0) puts his bantamweight strap and his 14-fight winning streak on the line when the 34-year-old champion takes on Yan (19-5-0) in the second matchup between the two strikers. Dvalishvili defeated Yan via unanimous decision in March 2023.

In Saturday's other championship fight, flyweight titleholder Pantoja (30-5-0) looks to win his ninth straight bout and record his fifth consecutive successful title defense against a challenger in Van (15-2-0), who has won five straight.

Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 323 essentials:

UFC 323 fight card

ESPN PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Bantamweight championship: Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Petr Yan

Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Joshua Van

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott

Light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov

ESPN2/ESPN App/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan

Women's flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva

Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Farés Ziam

ESPN App, 6 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner

Light heavyweight: Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli

Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos

(c) = defending champion

How to watch the fights

