A lightweight BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira will headline UFC 326 on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Friday.

Holloway (27-8) won the BMF title in a last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in April 2024 and then became the first BMF champion to successfully defend the belt by defeating Dustin Poirier in July. The 155-pound matchup could have significant title implications, as Oliveira and Holloway are the ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the division, respectively.

It's also a rematch of a strange bout in 2015, when Holloway and Oliveira were competing in the featherweight division. Holloway defeated Oliveira via TKO in the first round when Oliveira said he suffered a freak neck injury.

"We have some unfinished business from 11 years ago," Holloway said. "Now, we get to go out there and figure it out. [After that], I want to get an undisputed title."

The UFC's lightweight division is in a unique spot, as defending champion Ilia Topuria has said he will take time off at the start of 2026 for personal reasons. The UFC has announced an interim title fight between Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett as a result, which headlines UFC 324 on Jan. 24 in Las Vegas.